Boris Johnson Reported To Police Over Fresh Claims Of Lockdown Rulebreaking

Boris Johnson has been reported to the police. Charles McQuillan via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been referred to the police over new claims that he broke lockdown rules during the pandemic.

Cabinet Office officials acted after “information came to light” as they made preparations for the public inquiry into the Covid-19 outbreak.

It relates to entries in the former prime minister’s official diary between June 2020 and May 2021.

According to The Times, which first reported the story, the entries concern visits by Johnson’s friends to 10 Downing Streets and Chequers.

A spokesman for Johnson insisted that no lockdown regulations were broken.

Allies of the former PM said the latest developments were “clearly politically motivated”.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid Inquiry.

“It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses.

“In line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

It is understood that the information was passed on to both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We are in receipt of information from the Cabinet Office passed to us on 19 May 2023, which we are currently assessing.

“It relates to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street.”

A spokesperson for Johnson said: “Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid Inquiry.

“Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and privileges committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations.”

Sources close to Johnson said the Cabinet Office gave him no notice, so he was unable to give his version of events before the information was referred to the police.