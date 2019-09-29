Boris Johnson Rejects Suggestion He Would Resign Rather Than Delay Brexit

Boris Johnson has rejected the idea he would resign as prime minister rather than delay Brexit, as he claimed leaving the EU would be good for the country’s “psychological health”.

The prime minister has said he would rather “die in a ditch” than ask the EU to extend Article 50 beyond October 31.

As the Conservative Party conference got underway in Manchester on Sunday, Johnson was asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show if this meant he would quit.

He said: “No. I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I’m going to do that.”

Johnson has until October 19 to secure a deal with the EU or be required by law to request an extension.

The prime minister this morning refused to be drawn on how he planned to get around the Benn Act if that deadline passed - but did not rule out asking another EU member to veto an extension.

He repeatedly dubbed the law passed by opposition MPs the “Surrender Act” and rejected the suggestion his language was inciting violence.

“I certainly think everybody should calm down,” he said. “I think I’ve been a model of restraint.”

Johnson did say he was “sorry for the misunderstanding” caused when he used the word “humbug” in response to Labour MP Paula Sherriff’s warning people were quoting the his words in death threats to politicians.

But Sherriff appeared unconvinced as she favourited a tweet that said: “I didn’t hear anything that sounded even vaguely like an apology”.

In his interview this morning, Johnson said: “The best thing for the country and for people’s overall psychological health would be to get Brexit done.

“It’s not just I who thinks that – if you look at where the public is, whether they voted Leave or Remain – they really think it’s up to parliament now to get this thing over the line.”

“We haven’t got a prayer of uniting the country until we get Brexit over the line. That’s my crucial point.

Johnson was also questioned about his association with former American model turned tech businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

The Sunday Times reported Arcuri was given £126,000 in public money and privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by Johnson while he was mayor.

Johnson has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to his links with Arcuri.

The prime minister told Marr there was “no interest to declare” and that “everything was done in accordance with the code”.

The government’s defeat in the Supreme Court and its failure to win a Commons vote to schedule a recess for the conference means that Tory MPs face shuttling between Manchester and Westminster to counter the threat of an ambush by opposition parties.

A senior SNP MP said the opposition parties could stage a vote of no-confidence in the government as early as next week in a bid to replace the prime minister with a caretaker leader who would secure an extension to the Brexit deadline.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to convene another meeting of opposition leaders in Westminster on Monday to plot their next moves aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Speaking to reporters at a rally in Chingford, Essex, Corbyn said he stood ready to lead an interim government if Johnson was forced from No. 10.