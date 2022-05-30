Former Tory Attorney General Jeremy Wright Calls For Boris Johnson To Resign

“I have therefore, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign,” Wright said in a statement on his website.

There has been a drip-drip of Tory MPs demanding Johnson step down following last Wednesday’s publication of the Sue Gray report into Covid rule breaking in Downing Street.

It takes 54 Conservative MPs to formally demand a no confidence vote in the prime minister for a contest to be triggered.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, is the only person who knows the number of letters that have been submitted. An analysis by Sky News shows so far 25 MPs have publicly called for Johnson to quit. But the number who have submitted letters could be higher, as there is no requirement for them to make it public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.