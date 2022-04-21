'An Apology Is Not Taking Responsibility!' Tory MP Calls For Boris Johnson To Resign

“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.

“I respect the outcome of the police investigation, which is still under way, and I can only say that I will respect their decision-making and always take the appropriate steps.”

However, when asked on Thursday if there were any circumstances where he could see himself resigning, the prime minister said: “Not a lot springs to mind at the moment.”

He has also promised to fight on in the next general election, even though he could face further fixed penalty notices for attending other Downing Street lockdown gatherings.