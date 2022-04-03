Boris Johnson Condemns 'Despicable' Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Civilians

Boris Johnson Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has condemned the “despicable” Russian attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine.

The prime minister spoke out after reports of murdered men, women and children being discovered in the previously-occupied towns of Irpin and Bucha as Russian troops withdrew.

Advertisement

Johnson said the atrocities were further evidence of how “desperate” Vladimir Putin’s invasion is failing.

And he said the UK “will not rest” until those responsible stand trial for war crimes in the International Criminal Court.

Advertisement

The PM said: “Russia’s despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine.

“No denial or disinformation from the Kremlin can hide what we all know to be the truth – Putin is desperate, his invasion is failing, and Ukraine’s resolve has never been stronger.

Advertisement

“I will do everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine. We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as bolstering our humanitarian support package to help those in need on the ground.

“The UK has been at the forefront of supporting the international Criminal Court’s investigation into atrocities committed in Ukraine.

“The Justice Secretary has authorised additional financial support and the deployment of specialist investigators – we will not rest until justice is served.”

Johnson’s comments came after he praised the bravery of the Ukrainian forces in his latest call with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ministry of defence said the Russian navy was likely to blame for mines in the Black Sea which were “posing a serious risk to maritime activity” in the area.

Following the call between Johnson and Zelenskyy, a Downing Street spokesperson said: [The prime minister] congratulated Ukraine’s brave armed forces for successfully pushing back Russia’s invading army in a number of areas, but recognised the huge challenges that remain and the immense suffering being inflicted on civilians.

“The prime minister updated President Zelenskyy on the progress made at last week’s military donor conference, convened by the UK with 35 countries, and committed to continue to step up defensive support.