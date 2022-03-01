Boris Johnson Says The War In Ukraine Is 'Worse Than Our Predictions'

Boris Johnson arrives at Warsaw Chopin Airport this morning. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has admitted that the war in Ukraine is “worse than our predictions” as he accused Vladimir Putin of the “barbaric” targeting of innocent civilians.

The prime minister said “we’re seeing an unfolding disaster in our European continent” as he pledged further UK support for the Ukrainian people.

However he said the Russian president had “fatally underestimated” the resolve of Ukraine and the west and insisted he would ultimately “fail”.

Johnson was speaking after holding talks in Warsaw with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The PM said: “I’m afraid to say that the tragedy we predicted has come to pass and, if anything, it is worse than our predictions.

“We’re seeing an unfolding disaster in our European continent, and once again our Polish friends are on the frontline, as so often in history.”

He added: “It is clear that Vladimir Putin is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians, to send missiles into tower blocks to kill children, as we’re seeing in increasing numbers.

“But I think in this grim war, which is now in its sixth day, he has fatally under-estimated two things.

“The first is the passionate desire of the Ukrainian people to protect and defend their own country - their belief in their sovereign right to defend themselves.

“And may I pay tribute, by the way, to the leadership and courage that is being shown by Volodymyr Zelensky. I think he has inspired and mobilised not only his own people, he’s inspiring and mobilising the world in outrage at what is happening in Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin has also underestimated the unity and resolve of the west and of the rest of the world.”

Johnson said western economic sanctions are “already having a dramatic effect” and pledged that the UK will go further in targeting Russia’s financial interests.

He said: “We will continue to support our Ukrainian friends and we will continue to do that for as long as it takes.