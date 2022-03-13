Boris Johnson Says Vladimir Putin's 'Barbaric Actions Are Testing All Of Humanity'

Boris Johnson on the bridge of HMS Dauntless, a Type 45 air-defence destroyer. Phil Noble via PA Wire/PA Images

Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric actions” in Ukraine are “testing all of humanity”, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister made the remarks in his latest phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Johnson also pledged that the UK would look to do more to help Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM had “commended the president and the Ukrainian people on their fortitude”.

Advertisement

“The prime minister said Putin’s barbaric actions were testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity,” the spokesperson said.

The two leaders also condemned the murder of American journalist Brent Reynaud, who was shot dead in the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, as well as the abductions of the mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added: “The prime minister outlined the support the UK continues to deliver to Ukraine.

“He said the UK would continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence, working with partners including at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London.