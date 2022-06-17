Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday No.10

Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister had been expected to speak at a meeting of Tory MPs in the north of England on Friday ahead of the Wakefield by-election, but dropped out without explanation.

It is the second time Johnson has visited Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

“Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again,” Johnson tweeted alongside a photo of the two men.

Advertisement

A message on Zelenskyy’s Telegram account read: “Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute.

“Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again.”

Video from the Ukrainian government showed Zelenskyy warmly greeting the PM with a “hi, Boris” as he arrived at the presidential palace.

Johnson’s trip to Kyiv on Friday comes as he is under renewed pressure at home over his conduct after his top ethics adviser resigned.

Earlier today the European Union’s executive arm recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership.

Advertisement

The move is a first step on what is expected to be a long road for the war-torn country to join the 27-nation bloc.