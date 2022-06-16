Boris Johnson Told To 'Act Quickly' To Help Hundreds Of Ukrainian Teenagers

“When Michael Gove announced the Homes for Ukraine scheme he said there would be ‘no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from this scheme’.

“On May 23 you wrote an open letter to the ‘children of Ukraine’, many of whom you said had ‘seen or experienced things no child should have to witness’, in which you told them they ‘are not alone’.

“Regrettably, for the teenagers cited above, and in many other cases we are aware of, these statements ring hollow.”

They said they supported the government’s commitment that there must be robust and verifiable safeguarding measures in place to protect children.

However, they added: “By assisting, rather than blocking, Ukrainian teenagers who are fleeing the war for safety here, the UK would truly live up to the various commitments that have been made.”

It is understood that the government is looking at how the Homes for Ukraine scheme could be opened up to more children.

A spokesperson for the levelling up department said: “It is tragic that children have been caught up in Putin’s war.

“We have a responsibility to keep children safe and as the public rightly expect, we have put robust processes in place to protect them once they arrive in the country, working closely with council’s throughout.

“Only under-18s who are travelling with, or reuniting with a parent or legal guardian in the UK are currently eligible for Homes for Ukraine but as we have always said we keep eligibility for all our schemes under review.”