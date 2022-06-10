Boris Johnson 'Appalled' As Two Brits Handed Death Sentences In Russian-Occupied Ukraine

Aslin’s family have urged Britain and Ukraine to “do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon” as they insisted the two men “are not, and never were, mercenaries”.

Truss said: “I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine.

“They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.

“My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them.”

There were concerns that making their case a bilateral issue between the UK and Russia would assist Moscow in its narrative that the men are “mercenaries” and therefore not entitled to protection under international law.

Britain argues that Aslin, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Pinner, from Bedfordshire, are members of the Ukrainian army and should therefore be treated as prisoners of war.

In a statement to the Newark Advertiser, Aslin’s family said: “We love Aiden with all our hearts. He and Shaun, as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect, just like any other prisoners of war.

“They are not, and never were, mercenaries. We hope that this sentence will be overturned and beseech the governments of the UK and Ukraine to do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon.

“We can only imagine what they are going through right now.”

A third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, was convicted alongside Aslin and Pinner.

The men were accused of being “mercenaries” after fighting with Ukrainian troops.

The court where they were sentenced, which is not internationally recognised, is in the pro-Russian so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

Interfax, a Russian news agency, claimed the men would be able to appeal against their convictions.

Aslin and Pinner were both members of regular Ukrainian military units fighting in Mariupol, the southern port city which was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tory former minister Robert Jenrick, who represents the constituency where Aslin lived, called for the Russian ambassador to the UK to be summoned to the foreign office.

It comes after a friend of Aslin said the death sentences will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.