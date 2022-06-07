Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'Very Happy' Boris Johnson Survived No Confidence Vote

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is “very happy” that Boris Johnson remains British prime minister.

Johnson survived a dramatic no confidence vote in his leadership on Monday, but his authority has been severely damaged after 41% of Tory MPs voted to get rid of him.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Financial Times on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said: “I am very happy. He is a true friend of Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s president added: “I’m glad we haven’t lost an important ally, this is great news.”

Asked about the comments, the prime minister’s spokesperson said Johnson “enjoys a very close relationship” with Zelenskyy.

“He believes it’s vital to how the UK is able to adapt and support Ukraine in this fast moving situation,” they added.

Johnson has long argued it would be wrong for the Conservative Party to change leaders while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains ongoing.

His critics have pointed out the UK has often changed prime minister during wars, including World War II.

Zelenskyy’s intervention is likely be seized upon by the PM’s allies as evidence it is right Johnson remains in post.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, yesterday claimed Zelenskyy would be “punching the air” at the news Johnson was not ousted.

At a meeting of the cabinet earlier, Johnson told ministers he would continue to support Ukraine and warned “Putin’s unwarranted aggression” must not be seen to have “paid off”.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy, tweeted shortly after the result of the no confidence vote: “Leadership is always a heavy burden.

“Boris Johnson was one of the first who realised the menace of Russia and stood by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect the free world from barbaric invasion.