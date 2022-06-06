Boris Johnson Hails 'Decisive' Result – Despite 148 Tory MPs Trying To Oust Him

When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs but was still forced out within six months.

Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than May.

The result is even worse if the so-called government “payroll” is stripped out.

These are the between 160 and 170 MPs who currently hold government roles, such as ministers and parliamentary private secretaries, according to analysis by the Institute for Government.

It would be hoped by Downing Street that all of these MPs would have backed Johnson in the confidence vote.