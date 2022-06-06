Scottish Tory Leader Performs Second U-Turn To Vote Against Boris Johnson

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross Andrew Milligan via PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has announced that he will back moves to dump Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Douglas Ross said he would support the motion of no confidence in the PM.

His decision marks a rare double U-turn, after he initially called for Johnson to resign over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, before saying he should stay on because of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement on Twitter, Ross said: “I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the Prime Minister on this topic.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson.

“My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

