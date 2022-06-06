Boris Johnson's Anti-Corruption Tsar Quits And Says Prime Minister Must Resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street Leon Neal via PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minister’s anti-corruption tsar has quit and said Boris Johnson must resign for breaking the ministerial code.

Weston-super-Mare MP John Penrose said the PM had failed to acknowledge clear criticism of his leadership in Sue Gray’s report into the partygate scandal.

Advertisement

He said that as a result, it was “pretty clear” that Johnson had broken the ministerial code.

Penrose said the PM - who is already facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership this evening - should “stand aside” as Tory leader.

Advertisement

The Gray report blamed “senior leadership” at the top of government for the lockdown-busting parties which took place in Downing Street.

In a letter to Johnson, Penrose said Johnson had failed to address this aspect of the report in his response to Lord Geidt, his ethics adviser.

Advertisement

Penrose said: “The only fair conclusion to draw from the Sue Gray report is that you have breached a fundamental principle of the ministerial code – a clear resigning matter.

“But your letter to your independent adviser on the ministerial code ignores this absolutely central, non-negotiable issue completely. And, if it had addressed it, it is hard to see how it could have reached any other conclusion than that you had broken the code.”

He added: “As a result, I’m afraid it wouldn’t be honourable or right for me to remain as your anti-corruption champion after reaching this conclusion, nor for you to remain as Prime Minister either.