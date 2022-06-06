Tory MPs Trigger No Confidence Vote In Boris Johnson's Leadership

Sir Graham Brady and Boris Johnson Getty

Boris Johnson is on the verge of being ousted as Conservative Party leader and prime minister, after the number of Tory MPs demanding he resign reached the threshold for a vote of no confidence.

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in the prime minister to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.

Tory MPs will vote this afternoon between 6pm and 8pm on whether they want Johnson to remain.

While plenty of Westminster insiders predict Johnson will survive the vote, the fact it has been called is undoubtedly damaging for the prime minister.

Brady said in a statement: “The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

Sir Graham Brady making the announcement to camera Sky News

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday 6th June — details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

During a piece to camera, Brady suggested some MPs had post dated their letters so the vote did not overshadow the Queen’s jubilee celebrations.

It comes after Jesse Norman became the latest Tory MP to announce that he has submitted a letter calling for a confidence vote in Johnson.

Norman, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, said Johnson had presided over “a culture of casual law-breaking” in No.10 and that his claim to be vindicated by the Sue Gray report was “grotesque”.

I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London Mayoralty and for PM. Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so, for the reasons set out below. pic.twitter.com/0Mjs4hjeSF — Jesse Norman (@Jesse_Norman) June 6, 2022

Foreign secretary Liz Truss rowed in behind the prime minister, tweeting: “The prime minister has my 100 per cent backing in today’s vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.

“He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth.”

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he thinks Johnson will win the vote no of confidence on Monday evening.

He told Times Radio: “I think he is going to win. I think that something like two-thirds of the party will vote to support him and I really do wonder why it’s happening at this time.

“I mean, if I was planning a palace coup, I wouldn’t be doing it at this time. I think it’s not been well planned.”

Chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady says the 54-letter threshold has been passed and a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson will take place this evening.



Latest: https://t.co/7kpiWJ1nzr



— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2022

A No.10 spokesperson said:“Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”