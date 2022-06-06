Prince Louis cycled through a lot of moods at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebration on Sunday and onlookers couldn’t get enough of it.

The four-year-old royal watched the celebrations along The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, from the royal box with his siblings and parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sitting beside his mum, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis went from sweet and cuddly to mischievous and sassy and back again many times over the course of day.

It was the perfect follow-up to his already-iconic scream at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Prince Louis reacts during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace. via Associated Press

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth, to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II. Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

The pageant saw a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that depicted key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Prince Louis seemed to get a little bored of the festivities, resorting to entertaining himself as he watched with his family. Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Prince Louis and his grandfather, Prince Charles. Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Prince Louis shared a cuddly moment with his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. via Associated Press

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

The pageant through central London featured the military, celebrities and thousands of volunteers, as part of the multi-day celebration of the queen’s 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old monarch appeared briefly on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William and Kate, and their three children; Prince George; Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were also in the UK to celebrate the occasion but were not seen at Sunday’s festivities.

See some of the reactions to Prince Louis’ antics below.

Prince Louis is the gift that keeps on giving #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/eDR8sMn2It — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 5, 2022

Small break in regular play to pay tribute to my new favourite kid. Prince Louis is a real mood and I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/nXBPGJ1evl — Georgie Dent (@georgiedent) June 5, 2022

Love this photo of Mike Tindall teasing Prince Louis and making sure he’s well behaved for the #PlatinumJubileePageant 😂 pic.twitter.com/rYBLsT0Bd8 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 5, 2022