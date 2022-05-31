Tom Hanks Reveals The Queen’s Favourite Cocktail After He Sat Next To Her At Royal Banquet

Tom Hanks has revealed that the Queen, like most Brits, enjoys a tipple every now and then.

The Hollywood star has recalled a time he sat next to the royal - and got to find out first hand what her drink of choice is.

The Forrest Gump actor revealed he attended a very plush dinner with Her Majesty and then President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, during an interview on Monday’s The One Show.

Tom was referring to a state banquet the Queen hosted at Buckingham Palace in May 2011 to honour the Obamas during their visit to the UK.

“I sat right next to the Queen of England at a dinner with the Obamas,” Tom said during his appearance on the BBC show.

“The chit-chat with the Queen is something you have to get ready for. I knew I was going to be sitting next to her so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were important but not presumptuous. We spoke about how often she gets time off, et cetera.”

He then revealed: “Out of nowhere, I noticed this gloved hand place a tumbler of clear liquid between me and Her Royal Majesty.

“But it wasn’t in a water glass, so I dared to ask the Queen, ‘what is Her Majesty’s cocktail of choice?’ and she said ‘ooh martini’.”

Alas, Tom didn’t reveal if HRH prefers it shaken or stirred.

Earlier this month, Tom’s film character Forrest Gump was in the news after someone lightheartedly suggested they had spotted him in the background of a photo of the Queen.

I had to zoom right in to check if this was Forrest Gump. pic.twitter.com/u6r2Wg3RDf — SkillsMcGill (@skillsmcgill) May 18, 2022

Valentine Low, the royal correspondent for The Times of London, tweeted a picture he took of the British monarch’s surprise visit to Paddington Station to officially open the new Elizabeth tube line, named in her honour.

There, behind the queen in the background, is a man who at first glance could pass for Gump in scenes from the hit 1994 film in which he finds himself witness to historical events.