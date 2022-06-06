Every Parent Can Relate To Prince Louis Being A Total 4-Year-Old

Chris Jackson via PA Wire/PA Images Prince Louis on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.

Four days of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee may have finally drawn to a close, but the internet still can’t get over the antics of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On Thursday, the four-year-old was pictured next to his grandmother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, screaming and covering his ears during the ceremonial flyover in her honour.

Then on Sunday, as the royal family watched the closing Jubilee Pageant pass by, Prince Louis was seen acting quite cheeky in front of his mother – covering her mouth, waving her away, and sticking his hand on his nose at her (an old-school gesture we’re frankly pleased to see is still in circulation among little children everywhere).

It seems Louis was getting more than a little bored by the celebrations...

Why am I CRYING 😭 pic.twitter.com/zYmXQr52RV — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis looks like a cheeky little one #Jubilee — ♏️ Stephen 🕷🦂🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@SequinSte) June 2, 2022

For any parent, your child acting out in public is a nightmare, all the more so it’s on international TV. But, unfortunately you can’t time when mishaps and tantrums occur.

Some parents on Twitted sympathised with Kate, while others dared to say their child would never act out at them like that in public. Either way, it seems like everyone had an opinion the prince and his parents.

Many said his behaviour was normal for a four-year old

Prince Louis is stealing the show again today ! I love this little boy, he is so full of energy 🥰 Kate and William are probably never bored with him in the house, they have their hands full 😂 pic.twitter.com/jH1F7ESInR — 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis will be the fun to balance the formality in years to come! Every parent has been there trying desperately to keep the youngest going through a long formal event - my 5 year old daughter, two minutes into the Olympic closing ceremony said ‘Daddy can we go home!?!’ — Youngloch (@Youngloch) June 5, 2022

Several even said they have their own Prince Louis at home

Prince Louis and Kate demonstrating they share a similar relationship to every other parent of a four year old boy. So lovely to see - and as a parent of a particularly mischievous and inquisitive three year old, very reassuring! pic.twitter.com/jANY8ftxN5 — Helen W (@northernhells) June 5, 2022

I have a Prince Louis! Animated, cheeky, restless but also very loving & affectionate. Great to see realatable family interactions from the Royals. — Amy (@AmyLouJones2) June 5, 2022

Though other parents did raise a certain eyebrow

Every African child knows the hell that would await at home after this.



I'd petition someone to adopt me there and then 😭 https://t.co/sinRs55O5J — Esther K (@estherk_k) June 5, 2022

Covering your mums mouth??? Can you even imagine???? https://t.co/R9ytVfpxzx — H. (@tbh_46) June 5, 2022

And others suggested reactions might have been different had it been Prince Harry and Meghan’s children acting up

Nobody should criticise Prince Louis or his parents for his behaviour, that’s what kids do..

The point, however, is that had it been Harry & Meghan’s child, she would have been pilloried, parenting & Netflix blamed & African genes thrown in for good measure

Prove me wrong — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 6, 2022

The general consensus though: let kids just be kids

I deeply, deeply admire Harry & Meghan’s decision to keep their children’s lives private. After seeing people try to assign the character & future of a four-year old Prince Louis based upon the limited interaction they’ve seen, it saddens me. Kids should be allowed to be kids. — Anne Boleyn (“Brazen Hussy”) (@TudorChick1501) June 5, 2022