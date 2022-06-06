Every Parent Can Relate To Prince Louis Being A Total 4-Year-Old

Four days of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee may have finally drawn to a close, but the internet still can’t get over the antics of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
On Thursday, the four-year-old was pictured next to his grandmother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, screaming and covering his ears during the ceremonial flyover in her honour.
Then on Sunday, as the royal family watched the closing Jubilee Pageant pass by, Prince Louis was seen acting quite cheeky in front of his mother – covering her mouth, waving her away, and sticking his hand on his nose at her (an old-school gesture we’re frankly pleased to see is still in circulation among little children everywhere).
It seems Louis was getting more than a little bored by the celebrations...
For any parent, your child acting out in public is a nightmare, all the more so it’s on international TV. But, unfortunately you can’t time when mishaps and tantrums occur.
Some parents on Twitted sympathised with Kate, while others dared to say their child would never act out at them like that in public. Either way, it seems like everyone had an opinion the prince and his parents.