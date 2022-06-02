Life

29 Genius Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Totally Swear By

It's a thankless task, trying to keep a 4-year-old happy....all the time

These buys for four-year-olds will keep them occupied for ages... or at least until they are five
Parenting a four-year-old is never easy. It’s that tricky age where they’re no longer a baby (except to mum), but still too young to be independence (no matter how much they think they can do.)

But one thing’s for sure. A four-year-old’s appetite and capacity for learning is extraordinary. The more you give them the more they want to discover, experiment and explore in everything they do.

So, from a scissor skills activity book to a potty training watch and more, here are some products that’ll make you say: “Where have you been all my parenting life?!”

1
Amazon
A first calendar to teach them days, months and the weather.
The kids will jump out of bed eagerly to update this interactive Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99 (was £19.99)
2
Amazon
An activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Well the kids have got to channel their (*cough* destructive) energy somewhere. And this is a creative activity that'll put their fine motor skills to the test.
Get it from Amazon for £12.29
3
Amazon
This beginner reader book set, teacher approved
The Bob Books stories start with simple three-letter words and gradually build in difficulty so readers can take that leap from sounding out words to be able to confidently say, “I read the whole book!” The set has 12 of them.
Get it from Amazon for £12.49Get the Kindle version from Amazon for £5.19
4
Amazon
This clever sight word Bingo game to make learning fun
If you've ever asked yourself, "How do I take the frustration out of learning sight words and make it FUN?" then this game is for you. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words. And once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Get it from Amazon for £7.50
5
JUstenbois / Etsy
A child-safe wooden knife for tiny helpers in the kitchen
This clever maple wood tool will keep their little fingers protected, while they proudly chop fruits and veggies.
Get it from Etsy for £15.67
6
Amazon
This pack of sink extenders to save you the back strain
This easy to install extender is designed to fit most standard faucet styles. Plus your kid will love the independence of washing their hands all by themselves. Comes in a pack of two.

Get it from Amazon for £34
7
Amazon
Take the "ouch" out of brushing hair
Turn your kiddo's daily hair-brushing ordeal into a painless experience minus the tears (for both of you). Just trust the 20,000+ people who gave it a five-star review.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
8
Amazon
Reusable 3D puffy stickers guaranteed to keep bored kids engaged for hours
These 500+ stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more. They're easy for little ones to peel, stick...and restick (everywhere) all by themselves.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
9
Amazon
Some toilet seat covers for when the public loo is just...
This pack of toilet seat covers are great to have on hand if, keeping your child's hands off those gross public toilet seats, feels like an impossible-task.
Get it from Amazon for £12.39
10
www.amazon.com
A cult-favourite stain remover to beat those stubborn marks
You can count on on this concentrated spot treatment to make messes from your kids disappear. Especially great for stubborn stains like grass, oil, or blood.
Get it from Amazon for £8.41 (was £11.29)
11
Amazon
An awesome sandwich cutter and sealer to make them fun again
Turn a boring lunch into cool shapes for your little one with this ingenious sandwich cutter which also doubles up as a decruster. Prepare for your life to be *utterly butterly* changed.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
12
Amazon
A tracker for your munchkin's height that won't mark the walls
This canvas growth chart helps you keep track of your child's growth (because it's happening waayyy too fast 😢). Reviewers love that it can be rolled up and stored away as a cute keepsake too.
Get it from Amazon for £9.68
13
Amazon
A bug bite suction tool that relieves itching and swelling
This ingenious device sucks out all kinds of bug bites instantly so your kids aren't left scratching all day. (Plus, it's so easy to use even your four-year-old can do it!)
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
14
Amazon
This 132-piece marble set with endless possibilities
A marble run set is brilliant for kids learning to build creative structures – all while developing their problem-solving skills. Kids (and adults) be prepared to be ~ah-mazed~ at the results when the marbles roll through the mazes you create.
Get it from Amazon for £28.99 (was £29.99)
15
Amazon
This waterproof potty-training watch to get them going on the reg
This potty-training watch will help if your potty-trained kiddo has suddenly regressed. You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, and 3 hours so it will remind your kid to use the toilet. Before you know it, they'll be excitedly yelling “potty time" when the alarm goes off.
Get it from Amazon for £13.27 (£18.95)
16
Amazon
A mini-me potty training toilet because it feels so much more real
This realistic training toilet even makes a flushing sound when you press the flush button! The lid opens and closes and the pot is removable for super easy cleaning. After using this training toilet the big version will be so less intimidating.
Get it from Amazon for £30.00 (was £37.50)
17
www.amazon.com
The freestanding bath toy organiser with 5,000+ 5-star review
No more frustration with the lack of suction on net toy storage and the contents falling down. This cool toy organiser sits (and stays) on the floor or side of the bath.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
18
Amazon
Space-saving toy hammocks to store all the fuzzies currently on the floor
No more stepping over a sea of soft toys strewn across the floor – these got to go somewhere. These sturdy, stretchy toy hammocks are perfect for small rooms making clever use of space by sticking them in the corners.
Get it from Amazon for £13.98
19
Amazon
A rainbow-coloured saucer swing to use up some of that energy
Hang this swing indoors or outdoors watch it become the kid's fave ~hangout~ spot in the playroom or garden. Well worth the investment.
Get it from Amazon for £111.35
20
Amazon
This sleep-training clock if they're up at a silly hour.
This 'lifesaver' alarm clock uses colours and soothing or awakeing sounds to teach when it's time for bed and when it's OK to disturb your parents' sleep!
Get it from Amazon for £35 (was £59.99)
21
Amazon
This wooden puzzle – like Tetris but in tactile form
A puzzle that will exercise the brain and there's not a screen in sight. Yay!! Reviewers also say this is a great toy for all ages – from three to 12.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
22
Amazon
A sturdy step stool for the "I can do it by myself" phase.
Use this at the sink, in the kitchen or anywhere around the house. This step stool has a grippy surface and slip resistant rubber feet to give their self-care routine a confident boost.
Get it from Amazon for £10
23
www.amazon.com
A craft kit to fight cries of "I'm bored" every minute on a rainy day
This craft kit has everything you need to inspire their creativity. Guranteed hours of fun.
Get it from Amazon for £14.98 (was £19.98)
24
Amazon
A scratch paper art set for a mess-free creativity
Does scratch art take you back? There was nothing more satisfying than scratching the surface to reveal the rainbow colours underneath. Now it's your kids' turn.
Get it for £9.99
25
Amazon
This suction cup bath mat for peace of mind because wet feet and a slippery surface is always a nerve-racking combo
This mat comes in an extra large size and is available in three cute designs - fruits, animals and zoo.
Get this from Amazon for £13.99
26
Amazon
Glow-in-the-dark dinosaur decals to bring Jurassic Park to life on the walls
Your kid will be excited to actually sleep in their *own* room with these dino decals. Reviewers say they not only glow beautifully in the dark, but are also vibrant during the day.
Get this from Amazon for £12.97
27
Amazon
This ideal storage for your 4-year old to leave arts and crafty supplies (and not everywhere else).
Smartly designed with eight *removable containers* making it easy for the kiddos to take individual bins — and put them back when done.
Get this from Amazon for £24.06
28
Amazon
An LCD writing tablet that'll get little Einsteins excited
Your little one will love practicing their numbers and letters on this LCD table with its attached stylus. *Fingers crossed* they might even consider trading your iPad for this cool gadget.
Get this from Amazon for £10.99 (was £14.99)
29
Capes and More / Etsy
A personalised cape to reward your superhero
This personalised superhero cape comes in every colour imaginable and there's a cape, mask, waistband and belt option too.
Get it from Etsy for £17.84
