29 Genius Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Totally Swear By

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Parenting a four-year-old is never easy. It’s that tricky age where they’re no longer a baby (except to mum), but still too young to be independence (no matter how much they think they can do.)
But one thing’s for sure. A four-year-old’s appetite and capacity for learning is extraordinary. The more you give them the more they want to discover, experiment and explore in everything they do.
So, from a scissor skills activity book to a potty training watch and more, here are some products that’ll make you say: “Where have you been all my parenting life?!”