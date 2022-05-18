Michael Fabricant Slammed For 'Disgusting' Joke About Tory MP Accused Of Rape

Scotland Yard said the man was detained on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years. He has also been accused of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Earlier today, foreign secretary Liz Truss described the accusations as “appalling” but repeatedly swerved questions over whether the individual should keep the whip.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has urged the MP to stay away from parliament but has not suspended the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.