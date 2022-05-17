Tory MP Told To Stay Away From Parliament Following Rape Arrest

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

A Conservative MP has been asked to stay away from parliament after it was reported a member of parliament had been arrested over rape and sexual assault offences.

The Sun reported a serving male MP remained in custody as the Metropolitan Police questioned him over allegations of offences committed between 2002 and 2009.

The unnamed man was also arrested on allegations of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office, according to a Scotland Yard statement reported by the Sun.

The force later confirmed the details.

Following the revelation, the Tory party confirmed a Conservative MP has been urged not to turn up to the Commons amid the investigation.

A Conservative whips office spokeswoman said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from central specialist crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

“He remains in custody.”

It’s the latest sexual misconduct accusation to rock Westminster. Imran Ahmad Khan quit as a Tory MP after last month being convicted of molesting a teenage boy. Around 50 MPs are believed to have been referred to parliament’s authorities over sex assault claims.