Ditch Boris Johnson To End Partygate 'Misery', Say Tory Rebels

Boris Johnson must be ousted as prime minister so the Conservatives can move on from the “misery” of partygate, according to a document being circulated among Tory rebels.

The paper claims that the party will only “earn a hearing from the British public” again once Johnson is removed.

It emerged as Downing Street braces itself for a vote of no confidence in the PM’s leadership to be called, possibly within days.

Tory MPs return to Westminster on Monday following the half-term recess, with the party split on whether Johnson should be removed from office.

At least 54 must submit letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, for a vote to be triggered.

One leading rebel told HuffPost UK: “I think we will have the letters in - mainly by accident rather than design - but we now think a vote of no confidence will get pushed until after the by elections.”

That is a reference to the crunch votes in the Conservative-held seats of Wakefield in West Yorkshire and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, which will both be held on June 23.

A poll revealed on Sunday that Labour has a 20-point lead over the Tories in Wakefield, while the Lib Dems are tipped to seize Tiverton and Honiton.

The rebel document, which was revealed in a blog post by Johnson critic Andrew Bridgen MP, is titled “Party Leadership” and lists the reasons why those opposed to the PM’s leadership want him gone.

It says he is “no longer an electoral asset” and that the partygate scandal, and Johnson’s initial denials of any wrongdoing “represent a major breach of trust with the British population”.

The document says the scandal will continue to rumble on, with the Commons privileges committee set to carry out an inquiry into whether the prime minister misled MPs over the affair.

“The only way to end this misery, earn a hearing from the British public, and restore Conservative fortunes to a point where we can win the next general election is to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister,” the document concludes.

MPs contacted by HuffPost UK said they had not been sent the document, but one who had read it on Andrew Bridgen’s blog post said: “I can’t disagree with any of it.”

On whether they were expecting a vote of no confidence, a senior Number 10 source told HuffPost UK: “I’ve seen een many a wolf cry. If and when it happens we will deal with it.”

The source added: “What I struggle to see is any alternative strategy, vision or leader.