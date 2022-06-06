Tory MP Accused Of Rape Allowed To Take Part In Boris Johnson Confidence Vote

The unnamed MP also faces allegations of an abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office between 2002 and 2009. The man, in his 50s, has been bailed until mid-June.

Labour MP Jess Phillips commented: “So current Tory MP accused of rape can vote by proxy, because whip hasn’t been lost.

“Just the sort you want to have confidence in you. Beggars can’t be choosers I guess.”