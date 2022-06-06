Tory MP Accused Of Rape Allowed To Take Part In Boris Johnson Confidence Vote

A Tory MP accused of rape will be allowed to take part in Boris Johnson’s confidence vote, it has been confirmed.
Last month it was revealed that a Conservative MP had been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.
The MP, who we are not naming for legal reasons, has not been suspended by the Tory party but chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris asked him to stay away from parliament.
However, the MP will be allowed to take part in tonight’s crucial vote on Johnson’s leadership.
Proxy votes are being made available for anyone not on the parliamentary estate, meaning he can vote in tonight’s poll.
The unnamed MP also faces allegations of an abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office between 2002 and 2009. The man, in his 50s, has been bailed until mid-June.
Labour MP Jess Phillips commented: “So current Tory MP accused of rape can vote by proxy, because whip hasn’t been lost.
“Just the sort you want to have confidence in you. Beggars can’t be choosers I guess.”
Tory MPs will vote this evening between 6pm and 8pm on whether they want Johnson to remain as PM.
The prime minister sent a pleading letter to Tory MPs this morning and will try to win them over in a face-to-face meeting in Parliament at 4pm this afternoon.
In his three-page letter, the prime minister struck a defiant tone, blaming the media and asking MPs to back him on Monday night.
In order to oust him, 180 MPs would have to vote against Johnson in the confidence vote.
However, the odds are in the PM’s favour with more than 140 MPs on the “payroll” alone, including ministers and aides.