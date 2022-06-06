Boris Johnson Survives As Tory MPs Back Leader In Confidence Vote

Boris Johnson has seen off an attempt to remove him from Number 10 Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has survived an attempt to dump him as prime minister – despite nearly 150 of his own MPs voting to remove him from office.

The PM won a confidence vote in his leadership by 211 to 148, meaning he managed to secure the support of more than half of his MPs.

However, the size of the rebellion against him is a major blow to Johnson’s authority and leaves him severely weakened.

It means the uncertainty which has surrounded his leadership in recent months is likely to continue, undermining Downing Street’s attempts to “draw a line” under the partygate affair.

One rebel told HuffPost UK after the vote: “That was a substantial vote against the prime minister, considerably more than Theresa May had against her. It’s up to him to decide what to do next.”

Another MP is more blunt about the PM’s future: “He’s fucked.”

The confidence vote was triggered after more than 54 Tory MPs sent in letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers.

Under the committee’s current rules, it means Johnson cannot be challenged again for at least another year.

On a dramatic day at Westminster, a steady stream of Tories publicly stated their support for the prime minister.

However, several Conservatives – including former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt – set out their reasons for not backing him.

The former foreign secretary tweeted that it was time for Tory MPs to change leader or face defeat at the next election – prompting a furious response from culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

In a further sign of Conservative disquiet, MP John Penrose quit as the prime minister’s anti-corruption tsar, accusing Johnson of breaking the ministerial code over partygate.

He later told BBC Radio Four’s World At One programme: “I’m afraid this feels like the end, or the beginning of the end.”

And former minister Jesse Norman wrote a devastating letter setting out why he believed it was time for the PM to go.

He said: “Neither the Conservative Party nor this country can afford to squander the next two years adrift and distracted by endless debate about you and your leadership.

“For you to prolong this charade by remaining in office not only insults the electorate, and the thousands of people who support, volunteer, represent and campaign for our party; it makes a decisive change of government at the next election much more likely. That is potentially catastrophic for this country.

“For these reasons, and with great sadness, I am withdrawing my support for you as leader.”

In a last-ditch plea for support, Johnson told a meeting of the 1922 committee that they would win the next election with him in charge.

He said: “Let us refuse to dance to the tune of the media, let us refuse to gratify our opponents by turning in on ourselves.

“Let’s show this country that we understand that this is a moment to unite and to serve and if we can do that then believe you me whatever they may say about me I will lead you to victory again and the winners will be the people of this country.”

But several Scottish Tory MPs, including the party’s leader north of the border, Douglas Ross, revealed that they had voted against Johnson, who is also minister for the union.