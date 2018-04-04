PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson is facing embarrassment over his claims about the Salisbury poisoning attack after the Foreign Office deleted a tweet claiming Russia had produced the nerve agent. The Foreign Secretary was under pressure to explain the change as the Russian Embassy in London ridiculed Britain’s stance linking Moscow to the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Jeremy Corbyn said that Johnson had been “left with egg on his face” and had some “serious questions to answer”. Ministers were already on the defensive after the head of the Porton Down defence laboratory revealed on Tuesday that it had “not identified the precise source” of the poison. But in a further blow, it emerged that the FCO had deleted a tweet claiming that the UK’s leading defence scientists had indeed concluded that the nerve agent was “produced in Russia”. HuffPost has found a cached version of the deleted tweet.

Just found this cached tweet of @foreignoffice, now appears to be deleted.

Big Qs for FCO. pic.twitter.com/H0R9jKe7qX — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) April 4, 2018

The Russian embassy pointed out the discrepancy on its social media feed on Wednesday.

22 March: “Porton Down lab @dstlmod clearly established that the source of Salisbury toxic agent was Russia”

3 April: “ @dstlmod never had the task to establish the source of the toxic agent” pic.twitter.com/rVyJsbNJiG — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 4, 2018

The blunder began on March 22 when the Foreign Office live-tweeted a presentation by Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador in Moscow, on the Salisbury incident.

British Ambassador to Russia Dr Laurie Bristow has briefed the international diplomatic community in Moscow on the UK Government response to the Salisbury attack https://t.co/TOknU0j8gb pic.twitter.com/jrB2r9MuEg — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 22, 2018

Contrary to the FCO tweet, the ambassador had not stated that Porton Down had itself “made clear” that the Salisbury poison had been “produced in Russia”. A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed that the message had indeed been deleted, stating that it had not been an accurate reflection of the account given by Bristow. “An HMA [Her Majesty’s Ambassador] Moscow briefing on 22 March was tweeted in real time by @UKinRussia and amplied by @foreignoffice, to explain what happened in Salisbury to as wide an audience as possible,” the spokesman said. “One of the tweets was truncated and did not accurately report our Ambassador’s words. We have removed this tweet.” Foreign Office sources confirmed that the tweet had been removed on Wednesday. The FCO also put out a full transcript of the ambassador’s remarks in his briefing on the Salisbury attack.

PA Wire/PA Images Porton Down, the UK's world-leading chemical and bio weapons defence lab

The row had been sparked on Tuesday after Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at the facility, told Sky News on Tuesday that the lab had not identified the nerve agent as made in Russia. Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott suggested that Aitkenhead also cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s claim that Vladimir Putin was ‘unequivocally’ to blame for the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter. “It seems Boris Johnson misled the public when he claimed that Porton Down officials confirmed to him that Russia was the source of the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack,” she said in a statement. “Those officials have made it clear they cannot identify its source, and are not able to definitively say it came from Russia or elsewhere. “Boris Johnson is supposed to represent Britain on the world stage, but time and again he has shown he is unable to do so responsibly.” Critics seized on the contrast between the scientists’ caution and the Foreign Secretary’s interview with a German news channel in which he declared British defence experts had told him that the Kremlin was behind the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Asked directly how he could assert that the source of the Novichok nerve agent was Russia, the Foreign Secretary replied that he had ‘interrogated’ the scientists. He then told DW.com: “People from Porton Down, they were absolutely categorical. I asked the guy myself I said ‘are you sure?’ and he said there’s no doubt.”

A Foreign Office spokesman told HuffPost suggested he was only referring to the fact that the agent was a ‘Novichok’ not that it was made in Russia. “The Foreign Secretary was making clear that Porton Down were sure it was a Novichok – a point they have reinforced. “He goes on in the same interview to make clear why based on that information, additional intelligence and the lack of alternative explanation from the Russians, we have reached the conclusion we have. “What the Foreign Secretary said then, and what Porton Down have said recently, is fully consistent with what we have said throughout. It is Russia that is putting forward multiple versions of events and obfuscating the truth.” Jeremy Corbyn faced criticism from Tories and some of his own MPs last month when he asked for more evidence to show Putin had ordered the attack, and refused to rule out the possibility that Moscow had lost control of the material. Abbott told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Corbyn had been vindicated for his stance, while Johnson’s own approach begged new questions. “I can’t speak in detail about the briefing. It doesn’t surprise me that Porton Down are saying this because the security services were always very cautious in what they said,” she said. “What surprised me was that so many people were willing to rush onto the media and say it was unequivocally Putin. That’s not necessarily what we were told.” “Boris Johnson going on international media and saying he was 101% certain it was Putin. I don’t understand where he got that information from. “We will I hope get some credit for taking a more thoughtful approach and asking the right questions.” Although Aitkenhead stressed that the nerve agent’s production was “something only in the capabilities of a state actor [ie a Government]”, Downing Street was forced to point out on Tuesday that Porton Down provided “only one part of the intelligence picture” that pointed to Moscow’s responsibility. The defence lab was forced to tweet a clarification too.

Our experts have precisely identified the nerve agent as a Novichok. It is not, and has never been, our responsibility to confirm the source of the agent @skynews @UKmoments — Dstl (@dstlmod) April 3, 2018