Boris Johnson will be allowed by Theresa May to oppose the Government’s policy on expanding Heathrow - but only in the pages of his local paper.

The bizarre exemption, swiftly dubbed ‘the Boris unsackability clause’, emerged as the Prime Minister gave the go-ahead to a third runway at the west London airport.

In what critics saw as a desperate bid to avoid having to kick her Foreign Secretary out of her Cabinet, May wrote to all ministers allowing a ‘waiver’ from collective responsibility on the policy.

Usually ministers resign or get the sack if they defy the Government’s official line on policy.

But the PM’s letter makes clear that those with ‘long-standing views’ on Heathrow will be given permission to speak out, if they write to her in person and agree not to repeat their view outside their own constituency.