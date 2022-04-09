Boris Johnson has flown to Kyiv for “surprise” talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Downing Street said the prime minister made the unannounced trip “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.
The lightning visit was revealed in a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in London, which showed Johnson holding talks with Zelensky.
Above the picture was a winking emoji and “surprise”.
The trip had been shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”
It is the first time the prime minister has visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.
Number 10 later issued a picture appearing to show the two leaders on a walkabout in Kyiv.