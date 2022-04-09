Politics

Boris Johnson Flies To Kyiv For 'Surprise' Meeting With Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The prime minister held talks 'in a show of solidarity' with the Ukrainian president.

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Johnson has flown to Kyiv for “surprise” talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Downing Street said the prime minister made the unannounced trip “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.

The lightning visit was revealed in a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in London, which showed Johnson holding talks with Zelensky.

Above the picture was a winking emoji and “surprise”.

The trip had been shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

It is the first time the prime minister has visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Number 10 later issued a picture appearing to show the two leaders on a walkabout in Kyiv.

