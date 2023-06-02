Boris Johnson Will Hand Over All Messages To Covid Inquiry – Including Old Phone

Boris Johnson JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has said he is willing to hand over “all unredacted WhatsApp” messages to the Covid inquiry – including material from an old phone.

The former prime minister is willing to bypass the government which is trying to stop the material being handed over through a judicial review.

“I am perfectly content for the inquiry to see it,” Johnson said.

In a letter to Covid-19 inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett, Johnson wrote: “The government yesterday decided to take legal action. It was not my decision to do so.

“While I understand the government’s position, I am not willing to let my material become a test case for others when I am perfectly content for the inquiry to see it.

“I am therefore providing the material directly to your inquiry today in unredacted form.”

Questions had previously been raised over an old phone Johnson abandoned amid security concerns in the middle of the pandemic.

He has now confirmed he is willing to hand it over, adding: “I would like to do the same with any material that may be on an old phone which I have been previously been told I can no longer access safely.

“In view of the urgency of your request I believe we need to test this advice, which came from the security services.

“I have asked the cabinet office for assistance in turning it on securely so that I can search it for all relevant material.

“I propose to pass all such material directly to you.”