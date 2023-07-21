Boris Johnson's Covid-Era iPhone Finally Unlocked By 'Technical Experts'

Carl Court via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone has now been unlocked by “technical experts” and “relevant” messages will be handed over to the Covid inquiry, the former prime minister’s spokesperson has said.

The inquiry had demanded to see WhatsApps sent by the ex-PM as part of its investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

But Johnson said he was unsure if he could remember the password to the iPhone which he stopped using in May 2021.

This led to concerns that a botched attempt at accessing the device could lead to it being disabled, erasing key messages from the start of the Covid crisis.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the ex-PM said Johnson was “pleased that technical experts have now successfully recovered all relevant messages from the device”.

The spokesperson said: “As repeatedly stated, he will now deliver this material in unreacted form to the Inquiry.

“The Inquiry process requires that a security check of this material is now made by the Cabinet Office.

“The timing of any further progress on delivery to the Inquiry is therefore under the Cabinet Office’s control.

“It was always the case that Boris Johnson would pass this material to the Inquiry and do everything possible to help it be recovered.

“A careful process approved by the Inquiry has been followed to ensure that this was successful.”

The messages are likely to include conversations between Johnson a host of government figures – including Rishi Sunak, who was chancellor during the pandemic.

The problem of Johnson not remembering the password to his own phone was reportedly overcome after government officials found their own record of the code which matched his hazy recollection.