PA A police cordon at Gorleston beach in Norfolk, after a young girl died after reportedly being thrown from a bouncy castle.

A young girl has died after she was reportedly thrown from a bouncy castle on Gorleston beach, Norfolk Police has said.

Officers were called to Lower Esplanade around 11.15am on Sunday, Norfolk Constabulary said.

The young girl was taken to the James Paget Hospital where she died. The child’s next of kin have been informed.

Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth, tweeted: “Absolutely tragic, thoughts are with family & friends, just so sad.”