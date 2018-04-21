Boy, 3, Drowns In Swimming Pool At David Lloyd Centre In Leeds, Police Say

A three-year-old boy has drowned in a swimming pool at a David Lloyd centre in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police have said.

Officers were called shortly before 9.45am this morning the club on Tongue Lane following reports that a child had drowned.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers are treating the incident as a tragic accident but are appealing for anyone who was in the pool at the time to make contact.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and are thoughts are with the boy’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“While there is nothing to suggest that the death was suspicious, we do have a duty to investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

“We understand that there were a number of people in the pool at the time who have left the area prior to police arriving at the scene. We would ask these people to come forward to give their accounts of what they have seen and heard.”

Police are asking that anyone who has information about the incident call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 607 of 21/04.

Contact can also be made with the police on the live chat system through the West Yorkshire Police website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.