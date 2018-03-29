Boy, 3, Killed By Sainsbury’s Lorry As He Crossed The Road With His Family

The boy was pronounced dead a short time afterwards and police are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which occurred at a pedestrian crossing.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Dorset County Hospital following the collision on Thursday morning in North Street, Wareham.

A three-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a Sainsbury’s lorry as he crossed the road with his family.

A 43-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

North Street remains closed between the junction with West Street and the roundabout at the junction with the A351 while collision investigators examine the scene. The closure is expected to remain in place for some time.

Mike Coupe, chief executive officer of Sainsbury’s, said: “This is an absolute tragedy and we will do everything we can to support the family.”

Inspector Matt Butler, of the traffic unit, said: “Very sadly I can confirm that a three-year-old boy has died today following a collision. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very traumatic time. They have requested privacy.

“A full investigation is underway into the circumstances of the collision and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the manner of driving of the lorry immediately before to please come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any motorists who were travelling along North Street at the relevant time and have dashcam fitted in their vehicles.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 29:65. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.