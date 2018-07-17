Batman And Wonder Woman Honour Last Wishes Of Boy Who Wrote His Own Obituary

A mum whose five-year-old son helped write his own obituary before he died of cancer says she is “so happy the world has seen a glimpse of his personality”.

Garrett Matthias, aka “The Great Garrett Underpants” (a nickname he earned due to his dislike of trousers), told his parents Emilie and Ryan what he wanted his funeral to be like, and he certainly didn’t want it to be traditional.

“Funerals are sad: I want five bouncy houses (because I’m five), Batman, and snow cones,” he explained.

Emilie and Ryan wove together snippets like this from conversations they had with their son to make his obituary, as they wanted it to convey his fun-filled personality.