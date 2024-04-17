Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images People arguing

In a Reddit post shared to r/relationship_advice, site user throwraprank27 shared that their fiancée “played a cruel prank on me for my birthday.”



She explained that she’d been with her (now-ex) partner for three years, and always understood him to be kind and thoughtful. “He was adorable and is pretty funny,” she said.



The poster added that the couple had spoken before about getting a house together. “I always thought I should have a say in which house we go to but he insists this his chosen house will blow my mind away,” she shared.



“He... kept telling me he [would] take me there on my birthday.”



Then, her birthday came

On her birthday, the poster says her partner asked her to wear a blindfold, drove her to a location that was about as far as the house was, and helped her out of the car.



Then, he asked her to count down from three and removed the blindfold to reveal... well, nothing but a prank.



“I then got hit with what was a water balloon and when I took off my blindfold, there was no house,” the poster said. “I was furious and upset but he kept telling me I shouldn’t have been so stupid to believe he could afford a house.”

She asked to go to her parents’ home

The author of the post then says she wanted to return to her parents’ home, at which point her then-fiancee started apologising profusely, claiming “he didn’t know his joke had gone too far.”



The poster found her own way to her parents and has been “bombarded” with texts from the balloon-burster since.



“How do I trust him again after the cruel prank?” she asked.



