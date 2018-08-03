PA Wire/PA Images A car covered by a tarpaulin is removed from the scene on Bingley Road at the junction with Toller Lane in Bradford following a road traffic collision where four males died in a car which was being followed by an unmarked police vehicle when it crashed.

The four young men who died in a car crash in Bradford while being pursued by police have been named.

Murtza Chaudhry, 21, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, and Tayyab Siddique, 22, were travelling in the BMW when it crashed on Toller Lane at about 5.30am on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation after it was revealed that the car was being followed by an unmarked police vehicle at the time of the crash.

The police watchdog said in a statement released on Friday: “We understand at this time that the grey BMW 1 Series car in which they were travelling was pursued for a short time, by an unmarked West Yorkshire Police car, due to excessive speed before the crash.”

The IOPC also said that there was “no indication” that the police vehicle involved made contact with the BMW prior to the crash.

Miranda Biddle, an IOPC regional director, said: “We have support in place for the families of those who have died.

“My thoughts are with them, and all those affected by this incident including all emergency services involved.”