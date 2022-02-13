Boris Johnson Has My '100%' Loyalty, Says Northern Ireland Secretary

Officers working on so-called Operation Hillman are investigating 12 events.

The prime minister is alleged to have been at up to six of them, including the “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown.

Johnson has refused to say whether he would resign should he be issued with a fixed penalty notice by police.

Fifteen Tory MPs have publicly called for Johnson to quit, while more are thought to have privately written to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories calling for a no-confidence vote.