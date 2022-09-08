'You Don't Have To Tweet': Brands Mocked For Awkward Tributes To The Queen

Some of the world’s biggest brands have taken to their online accounts to pay their respects to the Queen – though many were quick to point out no-one is expecting them to say anything.
Soon after news broke that the longest-reigning British monarch had passed away at her Balmoral retreat, the accounts of companies selling pasties, indoor cycling workouts and baked beans were offering tributes.
Among the most popular was the official account of Paddington Bear, which tweeted its respects to the Queen by saying: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”
The pair recently appeared in a comical sketch together as part of celebrations for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in which they shared tea and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace.
Another fictional character to join in was Crazy Frog, of ring-tone fame. The amphibian posted “R.I.P. The Queen” accompanied by a candle emoji.
Meanwhile, West End cast of the musical Hamilton tweeted their condolences – overlooking the fact the show is set during the American Revolution when colonists broke from the UK.