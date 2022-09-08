'You Don't Have To Tweet': Brands Mocked For Awkward Tributes To The Queen

Some of the world’s biggest brands have taken to their online accounts to pay their respects to the Queen – though many were quick to point out no-one is expecting them to say anything.

Soon after news broke that the longest-reigning British monarch had passed away at her Balmoral retreat, the accounts of companies selling pasties, indoor cycling workouts and baked beans were offering tributes.

Among the most popular was the official account of Paddington Bear, which tweeted its respects to the Queen by saying: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The pair recently appeared in a comical sketch together as part of celebrations for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in which they shared tea and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace.

Another fictional character to join in was Crazy Frog, of ring-tone fame. The amphibian posted “R.I.P. The Queen” accompanied by a candle emoji.

Imagine getting off a long haul flight and this is how you found out https://t.co/Vn492VdqJa — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, West End cast of the musical Hamilton tweeted their condolences – overlooking the fact the show is set during the American Revolution when colonists broke from the UK.

Hey guys quick question what is the play “Hamilton” about? https://t.co/3lP15ZbOGM — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) September 8, 2022

It wasn’t the only one that struck Twitter users as bizarre.

It's tough right now so I'll be taking any and all of the most insane tributes to Her Majesty that you've seen in the wild. I'll start. pic.twitter.com/3fjJYK39op — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) September 8, 2022

Brand managers: you really, REALLY don’t have to tweet. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 8, 2022

thank you, British Kebab Awards https://t.co/0ufLnPd5u7 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 8, 2022

nah they chose the Greggs coloured outfit https://t.co/84vyncTfvK — sam (@_kickingcars) September 8, 2022

Realise brands are in difficult place over what to tweet at this time, but huge lol that Pizza Express have put this out https://t.co/0CfNlHb5jk — Tom Knowles (@tkbeynon) September 8, 2022

Private Eye is going to have a field day with this sort of stuff. Wonderful. https://t.co/3kmz79cWGV — alexmassie (@alexmassie) September 8, 2022

A tribute from a lingerie company, it’s what she would’ve wanted https://t.co/5lEumaguML — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) September 8, 2022

on my list of “brands who will do the dumbest tweets” I failed to consider anti-monarchy focused musicals and that’s on ME pic.twitter.com/tGNVPEAJwp — sarah (@slwein) September 8, 2022

Imagine your mum/nan died and you’re having conversations like

“pizza sends their condolences”

“pizza?”

“yes, pizza would like you to know it’s in mourning” pic.twitter.com/1ujXdqADlD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 8, 2022

Now that Domino’s has weighed in we can heal. In 30 minutes or less. https://t.co/1KbKERG68I — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) September 8, 2022

Yeah… don’t think Thomas Cook quite thought this one through pic.twitter.com/6DWDPAGdrM — Sam Jones (@SamJonesJourno) September 8, 2022

I never realised she was such a big deal pic.twitter.com/QAtgiZf9xI — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) September 8, 2022

Not tweeting is always an option, brand managers. pic.twitter.com/nvDqA7k2vA — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) September 8, 2022