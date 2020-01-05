HuffPost UK HuffPost UK

Ever wondered why people refer to breasts as knockers? Because for those lucky enough to have big boobs, there’s a serious risk of knocking yourself out while running braless.

Finding the right sports bra for a bigger chest can feel arduous; there are lots of workout options out there, but all too often they don’t provide the support those above a C-cup might need.

A sports bra must hold us in without digging into our skin; it must be shock absorbent because these babies bounce even during low impact exercise; and we don’t want a bra that looks as though we fished it out of grandma’s laundry basket.

For years I spent most of my gym classes in the corner readjusting my bra. A bad bra is disruptive and impractical, awkward and a waste of money.

I started to think that a good sports bra for the well-endowed was just too much to ask for. But, I persevered, busting out the big guns to do some serious research on behalf of bosomy women everywhere.

This is our pick of the sports bras to keep larger breasts under control. They are simply the breast, better than all the rest.

You don’t get any fiercer than leopard print, but this bra is much more supportive than scary. Made from recycled polyester, the ASOS Curve bra isn’t suitable for a run, but it’s brilliant for all sorts of low impact activity.

Huffington Post UK Shock Absorber Active Shape Support Sports Bra, John Lewis, £36

This bra looks like it means business. And it does, offering maximum comfort and breathable cups to minimise sweat. The high-performance fabric is paired with a plunging neckline. It will keep you cool and comfortable whatever you’re doing – from dance classes to brunching.

Huffington Post UK High Impact Full Cup Underwired Sports Bra, Next,﻿ £26

Next is a really underrated go-to for affordable activewear. Not only is its range well-made and durable, the sports bras go up to a comfortable G-cup. This bra provides maximum support with a strong underband and cushioned straps. In short, it’s an all-round winner.

Huffington Post UK Berlei High Performance Sports Bra, Belle Lingerie, £18.50

Favoured by tennis champion Serena Williams, this high-performance sports bra minimises bulk and reduces bounce. The seam-free cups allow you to keep your shape and the pattern is pretty pleasing, too.

Huffington Post UK Elomi Energise Sports Bra, Very, £24.50

Elomi is one of the best makers of bras for bigger busts and this Energise piece minimises bounce while giving you space to breathe using a non-compression design. It has inbuilt versatility that means you can adjust the straps to suit the neckline of your top.

Part activewear, part fashion choice, this racerback Nike gym bra has a flattering scoop neck that offers full coverage and is easy on the shoulders. There will be no painful bra marks left on skin around here.

Huffington Post UK High Impact Zip Front Sports Bra, Next, £28

If the sight of a front zip sports bra makes you recoil in fear, then don’t worry, because this one has a secret inside clip to keep everything in place. It’s also got a not-so-secret mesh back for maximum breathability while you do your thing.

This high support bra from one of the most premium activewear brands is bonded together rather than stitched, meaning no chafing – hallelujah. A specially created inner front panel prevents bounce and there’s no uncomfortable elastic to dig in anywhere either. Some colours have gone into the January sales, too.

You might be going places in this bra, but your boobs certainly won’t be. It straps everything into place without any tight underwire or compression fabric. And breaking into sweat is no problem as it is made with moisture-wicking technology. Reflective tape means you can visibly jump for joy outside in the dark, too!