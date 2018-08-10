Bravissimo Blames 'Bigger' Women's Lack Of Confidence For Poor Diversity In Campaigns

Bravissimo has come under fire for claiming the reason it doesn’t feature diverse women in its marketing campaigns is because model bookers have difficulties finding women with “bigger boobs” who are confident in front of the camera.

The lingerie and swimwear brand, which currently has 26 UK stores, made the claim when responding to a customer who had complained about the “appalling lack of colour” and dearth of few plus size models in the brand’s campaign images.

The brand, founded in 1995, targets women with a D-L cup, and its tagline reads: “Inspiring big boobed women to feel amazing!”

Tansy Blue posted on the brand’s Facebook page on Tuesday after visiting a Bravissimo outlet store in Covent Garden, London. She said she, as a “chubby” size 16 woman, was made to feel “like an alien” in the shop.

“There were large photographs of models all over the walls: all thin, pale skinned models,” she wrote. “It is utterly bizarre that a brand built around ‘uplifting’ large busted women uses so few plus size models. Many (most?) women with large breasts are large all over.”

In a response to her post, Bravissimo said: “We are really sorry to hear of your disappointment in the choice of models we use.

“We would love to use a wider range of models but this can be a real challenge due to the difficulties in finding models with bigger boobs that are comfortable and confident in front of the camera especially when wearing underwear.”