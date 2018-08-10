Bravissimo Blames 'Bigger' Women's Lack Of Confidence For Poor Diversity In Campaigns

Bravissimo has come under fire for claiming the reason it doesn’t feature diverse women in its marketing campaigns is because model bookers have difficulties finding women with “bigger boobs” who are confident in front of the camera.
The lingerie and swimwear brand, which currently has 26 UK stores, made the claim when responding to a customer who had complained about the “appalling lack of colour” and dearth of few plus size models in the brand’s campaign images.
The brand, founded in 1995, targets women with a D-L cup, and its tagline reads: “Inspiring big boobed women to feel amazing!”
Tansy Blue posted on the brand’s Facebook page on Tuesday after visiting a Bravissimo outlet store in Covent Garden, London. She said she, as a “chubby” size 16 woman, was made to feel “like an alien” in the shop.
“There were large photographs of models all over the walls: all thin, pale skinned models,” she wrote. “It is utterly bizarre that a brand built around ‘uplifting’ large busted women uses so few plus size models. Many (most?) women with large breasts are large all over.”
In a response to her post, Bravissimo said: “We are really sorry to hear of your disappointment in the choice of models we use.
“We would love to use a wider range of models but this can be a real challenge due to the difficulties in finding models with bigger boobs that are comfortable and confident in front of the camera especially when wearing underwear.”
After posting the remarks, Tansy told HuffPost UK she wasn’t expecting her criticism to get any attention, but when the brand responded, other women took notice.
Blue and other women described the response as “very poor” and said they did not plan on using the brand again after the incident.
“None of this makes any sense,” she responded. “This is a very poor excuse when other lingerie brands (e.g. Playful Promises, Kiss Me Deadly) routinely feature models of a variety of sizes in their marketing, and agencies specifically for plus models exist.
“This has clearly not been a priority for your band. I sincerely hope to see you doing better in the future.”
Twenty-four hours later, after more than 200 comments had been posted on the original complaint, the brand responded again, apologising and retracting their former statement.
Despite the public follow up, customers were already frustrated by the remarks. Linzi Reardon said: “Honestly this whole thing makes me never want to shop with you or recommend you.”
Claire Mongey added: “I used to love Bravissimo underwear. I would go out of my way and travel to the UK to go to the shops. But their really shitty attitude and going out of their way to not be a ‘plus size’ shop made me stop buying from them completely, I can’t support a company that has the attitude they do.”
While Stevie Bryl said: “Utterly disgusted by the crappy responses from Bravissimo, especially the lack of acknowledging POC!”
Cora Harrington, author and founder of The Lingerie Addict, said that this wasn’t the first time that she had come up against problematic behaviour at the brand.
HuffPost UK has contacted Bravissimo for comment.