Drake's 37th Birthday Party Featured A Very Special Breaking Bad Reunion

Drake invited some very special guests to his 37th birthday party this week, recruiting Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to work the bar.

The Canadian rapper hosted his birthday bash on Monday at Casadonna, an Italian-inspired restaurant in Miami, according to People.

Footage from the evening shows the stars pouring cocktails before stepping away to dance to Drake and 21 Savage’s song Major Distribution from their 2022 collaborative album Her Loss.

Former co-stars Bryan and Aaron, who played drug kingpin Walter White and crystal meth cook turned-partner in crime Jesse Pinkman, respectively, also own the mezcal brand Dos Hombres together.

Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston serving up drinks and dancing last night at Drake’s 37th birthday party in Miami. pic.twitter.com/z0NlDbMJch — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2023

Drake took to social media on Wednesday to share a picture of himself with the pair, writing: “Pinkman, Walter White, and Walter Light. RIP to Mike but when it’s comes to records we breaking bad for sure”.

The mention of Mike is likely a reference to the death of private investigator and hitman Mike Ehrmantraut in the fifth and final season of the hit AMC show.

“I’Il be back with more fuckery and responses to all your love. I’m getting fried tonight though...love you all dearly thank you for awarding me this honour to be a familiar voice in your lives.”

Bryan and Aaron both reshared snaps to their Instagram Stories of them posing with the One Dance rapper.

“Happy birthday @champagnepapi!” Aaron wrote in a message. “Hope you liked the cocktails.”

The Breaking Bad actors have been good pals ever since they starred in the Golden Globe-winning drama together, which aired from 2008-2013.

They can often be seen promoting their mezcal brand together, and recently attended U2’s groundbreaking show at the new $2 billion Sphere venue in Las Vegas together.

Both also protested on the picket line in front of Sony Pictures Entertainment Studios in Culver City, California as part of the actors’ strike.

During an interview with ET Canada, Aaron revealed that he doesn’t make any money from Netflix streaming Breaking Bad, adding, “if we’re being totally honest, and that’s insane to me”.