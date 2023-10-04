‘It Was So Childish’: SZA Opens Up About Her Brief Romance With Drake

SZA on stage at the Grammys earlier this year Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

SZA is opening up about her brief past with Drake. She reflected on their fling in a Rolling Stone cover story published on Tuesday.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, told the outlet she and Drake “were really young” when they went out.

“It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything,” she continued. “It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

Drake previously alluded to their previous involvement with each other in 21 Savage’s 2020 song Mr. Right Now.

The Grammy winner’s comments arrived nearly three years to the day that Mr. Right Now hit streamers on 2 October, 2020, and social media exploded.

Drake famously rapped in the song: “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait / ’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

SZA responded at the time on X, the platform then known as Twitter, to explain they actually dated in 2009 and that anyone who “was around during this time can confirm”. The Top Dawg Entertainment talent notably turned 18 in November 2008.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she wrote in a reply to her original post. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

She continued, “He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him.”

SZA and Drake also appear to be on good terms, as they released their first collaboration, Slime You Out, in September. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and serves as the lead single for Drake’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs, which drops on Friday.

Later in her Rolling Stone interview, SZA went on to discuss her public perception as timid, decrying it as rubbish.

“That’s a good misconception,” she told the magazine.

“People be like, ‘Insecurity is her brand.’ It’s like, ‘No, bitch, I’m honest with how I feel about myself, but if I catch you saying that, it’s going to be different. I’ll still beat your ass over disrespecting me.’”