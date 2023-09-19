Halle Berry NDZ/Star Max via Getty Images

Halle Berry says Drake’s choice to put her on the promo cover of his latest single was a big “f**k you” to her.

The Oscar winner explained why she was so upset about the promo cover for Drake’s single featuring SZA, Slime You Out, telling her fans on Instagram that she never gave Drake permission to use the 2012 photo of her getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. (The official album artwork is a drawing by Drake’s son Adonis.)

She shared a text post that said: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... Even if you’re a woman!”

According to TMZ, when someone wondered why the Oscar-winner was bothered by the Getty Images-owned stock photo, she replied: “Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why.

“Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the fuck you to me. Not cool. You get it?”

Drake Prince Williams via Getty Images

In a different comment captured by Entertainment Weekly, Halle told another Instagram user that Drake “didn’t get my permission”, adding: “That’s not cool I thought better of him!”

“Hence my post today,” she wrote in another comment. “When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”

Halle also co-signed a follower who questioned what the title Slime You Out was insinuating, telling them, “Exactly! What does that mean?” according to Billboard.

Elsewhere, Drake seemed unwilling to fully engage with the drama.

TMZ did capture an Instagram Story post from the Passionfruit rapper amid the controversy, showing him sitting at a poker table while wearing a shirt that said, “What the hell is going on?”