Halle Berry Sees The Funny Side After Face-Planting The Floor At Charity Event

If your week has got off to a bad start then spare a thought for Halle Berry who went into the weekend having face-planted the floor at a charity bash.

The Oscar-winning star was the guest of honour at the Looking Beyond LA luncheon on Friday when she took a tumble on her way up to the stage to present an award.

Thankfully, the Monster actor was unhurt – save for maybe a bruised ego – but showed what a good sport she is by sharing footage of the moment she tripped up on her Instagram.

“Sometimes you bust your ass!,” she captioned the clip.

She then explained what happened, writing: “My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organisation called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted.”

She added: “If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it!”

Halle Berry Steve Granitz via Getty Images

In the clip Halle is seen making her way to the podium when she trips over a step and falls face down on the stage – to audible gasps from the audience.

After the actor is helped up she laughs as she holds her hand to her forehead to cheers from the crowd.

“OK, if I see this on the Internet...” she jokingly tells the audience.