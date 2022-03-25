Halle Berry Is Heartbroken Her Oscars Win 20 Years Ago 'Didn't Open The Door'

Halle Berry via Associated Press

Halle Berry is crushed that she’s still the only Black recipient of the Best Actress award at the Oscars.

“It didn’t open the door,” lamented Halle, who took home the coveted title 20 years ago for her role in “Monster’s Ball,” in an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday. “The fact that there’s no one standing next to me is heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

At the time, Halle said, she never expected to win. Footage of the moment at the 2002 Oscars shows her in total disbelief, repeating: “Oh my God, oh my God.”

On the stage, clutching her golden statue and openly sobbing, she said: “This moment is so much bigger than me.”

Advertisement

She dedicated her win to Dorothy Dandridge, Diahann Carroll, Angela Bassett and other Black women who had been nominated before her.

“It’s for every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened,” she said.

Advertisement

That same night, Denzel Washington became the second Black man to win Best Actor. In the two decades since, two more Black men, Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker, have won the Academy Award for Best Actor, but Halle remains the only Black woman to have won the top acting award for women.

Eight years passed before another Black woman was even nominated in the category, and it’s happened just six more times since.

No Black women are nominated for the Best Actress award this year.

Halle Berry accepts her Best Actress Oscar during the 74th Academy Awards in 2002. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

Diversity and representation at the Oscars have slowly begun to improve in recent years following public pressure and outcry. In 2015, activist April Reign created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag when zero of the 20 acting nominees were people of colour. The same thing happened in 2016.

Advertisement

Last year, a record nine actors of colour were nominated for Oscars. The 2022 lineup features four.

Halle said the lack of another Best Actress win by a woman of colour does not detract from the wonderful work being done by her contemporaries.

“We can’t always judge success or progress by how many awards we have,” she said.

“Awards are the icing on the cake — they’re your peers saying you were exceptionally excellent this year — but does that mean that if we don’t get the exceptionally excellent nod, that we were not great, and we’re not successful, and we’re not changing the world with our art, and our opportunities aren’t growing?”