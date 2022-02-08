Lucy Nicholson via Reuters

The nominations for this year’s Oscars have been announced.

The nominees found out if they were up for a gong during a live presentation hosted by Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday afternoon.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The host for this year’s ceremony has yet to be announced, but it will be the first time since 2018 that the event has had someone helming the evening.

Here is the list of nominees - including the 10 movies up for Best Picture.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind