Will Smith and Lady Gaga have both scored top acting nods at this year’s Baftas.
The former Fresh Prince Of Bel Air star is among the first time nominees in the performance categories this year, with a leading actor nomination for his role in King Richard, in which he stars as the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.
Will, who won the Golden Globe for the role, is nominated alongside Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up and Stephen Graham for Boiling Point.
In the leading actress category, Lady Gaga is up for House Of Gucci, where she played Patrizia Gucci.
She is nominated alongside Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for Coda, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person In The World, Joanna Scanlan for After Love and Tessa Thompson for Passing.
Meanwhile, sci-fi film Dune is entering this year’s Baftas as the hot favourite after scoring the most nominations with 11.
The film, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and stars the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, is nominated for categories including original score, casting, cinematography and best film, but no nominations in the performance categories.
Western film The Power Of The Dog has received eight nominations among them best director for Jane Campion, best film, and three nominations across the acting categories.
Sir Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast earns six nominations but is snubbed in one of the biggest categories – best director – while Jamie Dornan missed out on a supporting actor nod.
Nominated for supporting actor are Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story’s Mike Faist, Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur for Coda and 11-year-old Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon, making him this year’s youngest nominee.
In the supporting actress category are Belfast’s Caitriona Balfe, Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Ann Dowd for Mass, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard and Ruth Negga for Passing.
Absences in the final list for the leading actress category include Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart, while Kirsten Dunst also did not secure a shortlist nomination for her supporting role in The Power Of The Dog.
The nominations were announced by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from Bafta’s London headquarters on Thursday.
This year’s Baftas take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall.
Check out the list of nominations from the main categories below:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Director
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Titane – Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda – Sian Heder
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee