Will Smith and Lady Gaga have both scored top acting nods at this year’s Baftas.

The former Fresh Prince Of Bel Air star is among the first time nominees in the performance categories this year, with a leading actor nomination for his role in King Richard, in which he stars as the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.

Will, who won the Golden Globe for the role, is nominated alongside Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up and Stephen Graham for Boiling Point.

In the leading actress category, Lady Gaga is up for House Of Gucci, where she played Patrizia Gucci.

She is nominated alongside Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for Coda, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person In The World, Joanna Scanlan for After Love and Tessa Thompson for Passing.

Meanwhile, sci-fi film Dune is entering this year’s Baftas as the hot favourite after scoring the most nominations with 11.

The film, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and stars the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, is nominated for categories including original score, casting, cinematography and best film, but no nominations in the performance categories.

Western film The Power Of The Dog has received eight nominations among them best director for Jane Campion, best film, and three nominations across the acting categories.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast earns six nominations but is snubbed in one of the biggest categories – best director – while Jamie Dornan missed out on a supporting actor nod.

Nominated for supporting actor are Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story’s Mike Faist, Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur for Coda and 11-year-old Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon, making him this year’s youngest nominee.

In the supporting actress category are Belfast’s Caitriona Balfe, Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Ann Dowd for Mass, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard and Ruth Negga for Passing.

Absences in the final list for the leading actress category include Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart, while Kirsten Dunst also did not secure a shortlist nomination for her supporting role in The Power Of The Dog.

The nominations were announced by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from Bafta’s London headquarters on Thursday.

This year’s Baftas take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall.

Check out the list of nominations from the main categories below:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)