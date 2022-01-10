This year’s awards season got off to a somewhat muted start on Sunday night, with a Golden Globes ceremony unlike any before it.
After a year of controversy and boycotts relating to a lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the organisation who chooses the winners from the world of TV and film at the Globes each year – and shady dealings behind the scenes, the show went ahead without a live TV broadcast.
There were also no celebrity guests, with the show instead being attended by “select HFPA members and grantees”.
Nonetheless, the winners for 2022 have now been revealed, with the remake of West Side Story and the Western film The Power Of The Dog leading the way in the cinema categories with three wins each.
Also on three wins is the hit drama Succession, while Kate Winslet, Andrew Garfield and Sir Kenneth Branagh were the British stars recognised for their work in the past year.
Meanwhile, Mj Rodriguez made history as the first transgender star to be recognised for her performance in the final series of Pose.
The full list of winners is below:
Best Film – Drama
The Power Of The Dog
Best Performance By An Actress In A Film – Drama
Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Film – Drama
Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Film – Musical Or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actress In A Film – Musical Or Comedy
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Film – Musical Or Comedy
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Supporting Actress In A Film
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor In A Film
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Director
Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Score
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best Original Song
No Time To Die – Billie Eilish (No Time To Die)
Best TV Series – Drama
Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series – Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series – Drama
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Hacks
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series
O Yeong-Su (Squid Game)