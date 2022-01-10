West Side Story was a big winner at the Golden Globes 20th Century Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock

This year’s awards season got off to a somewhat muted start on Sunday night, with a Golden Globes ceremony unlike any before it.

After a year of controversy and boycotts relating to a lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the organisation who chooses the winners from the world of TV and film at the Globes each year – and shady dealings behind the scenes, the show went ahead without a live TV broadcast.

There were also no celebrity guests, with the show instead being attended by “select HFPA members and grantees”.

Nonetheless, the winners for 2022 have now been revealed, with the remake of West Side Story and the Western film The Power Of The Dog leading the way in the cinema categories with three wins each.

Also on three wins is the hit drama Succession, while Kate Winslet, Andrew Garfield and Sir Kenneth Branagh were the British stars recognised for their work in the past year.

Kate Winslet in Mare Of Easttown HBO

Meanwhile, Mj Rodriguez made history as the first transgender star to be recognised for her performance in the final series of Pose.

The full list of winners is below:

Best Film – Drama

The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance By An Actress In A Film – Drama

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Film – Drama

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Film – Musical Or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actress In A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Supporting Actress In A Film

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor In A Film

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Score

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Original Song

No Time To Die – Billie Eilish (No Time To Die)

Best TV Series – Drama

Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series – Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series – Drama

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Hacks

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Supporting Actress In A TV Series

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series