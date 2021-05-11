Tom Cruise Hands Back His Golden Globes In Protest Over Lack Of Diversity

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes as he joined a growing wave of outrage against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Hollywood star – who won awards for Born On The Fourth Of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia – is one of many to speak out against the HFPA, the small group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes, following an exposé in the Los Angeles Times. US network NBC has said it will not broadcast next year’s ceremony following criticism over the association’s lack of diversity. The HFPA, which oversees the annual awards show, has been heavily criticised after it emerged it had no Black members. Its ethics had also been questioned over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following the investigation.

Now NBC, which pays millions of dollars to broadcast the ceremony each year, said it would not do so in 2022. It said in a statement: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.” Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay welcomed NBC’s announcement. “Everything matters,” she tweeted. “Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of colour. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so.”

In a statement, the HFPA said: “Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organisation. “We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organisation as well as within the industry at large.” It also set out a timeline for the changes, including admitting new members in August and electing a new board. Scarlett Johansson added her voice to the conversation over the weekend, stating she had been subjected to “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.

Netflix and Amazon, two of the biggest players in Hollywood, previously said they would not work with the HFPA until it introduced more meaningful reform. WarnerMedia, which owns heavyweights HBO and Warner Bros, also said it would not work with the association. In a letter reported by Deadline, it said it would “refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent” until appropriate changes are made. The association had promised to fix its diversity problem by admitting more members. The HFPA is an organisation of roughly 90 non-US journalists based in southern California.

