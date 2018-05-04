A helpline set up two days ago for women who didn’t receive invitations for crucial breast cancer screening appointments had received just under 10,000 calls by midday today. The large figure is perhaps unsurprising given that 450,000 women are believed to have been affected by the computer error. Public Health England (PHE) said the helpline has been particularly busy during peak times - so first thing in the morning, lunchtime and evenings. When the helpline struggled to cope with demand (it had received 8,000 calls by 4pm on Thursday) people were turning to breast cancer charities for advice and support. Breast Cancer Care’s senior clinical nurse specialist Rachel Rawson told HuffPost UK that calls to the charity increased “dramatically” in the last 24 hours. So what do women and their families need to know if they might have been affected by the NHS screening error? We spoke to PHE, Breast Cancer Care and lawyers about what to do next.

DGLimages via Getty Images Stock image.

Call A Helpline PHE has advised people struggling to get through to its helpline (0800 169 2692) to call a charity: Breast Cancer Care or Macmillan Cancer Support can help. Rawson said when worried patients or their partners call in to the charity, they ask them if they have any signs or symptoms of breast cancer that they’re worried about. “If that’s the case, we are directing them to their GP,” she added. Check For Symptoms Cancer Research UK’s health information officer, Fiona Osgun, said: “A lump isn’t the only symptom of breast cancer and not all people with breast cancer develop one.” Other signs to watch out for include: :: Thickening in the breast or armpit. :: Change in the size, shape or feel of the breast. :: Breast skin changes like puckering or redness. :: Nipple discharge. :: Changes to the position of the nipple. :: A rash on or around the nipple. :: Nipple sinking into the breast. If you have any of these symptoms you should book in to see your GP. Visit The NHS Choices Website The NHS Choices website now has a designated page for women who are concerned they weren’t invited to screening. Key takeaways from the page are that women who missed a screening invitation will now be aged 70 to 79, and that those who do not receive a letter from PHE by the end of May 2018, and are registered with a GP in England, can be reassured that they did not miss a screen. It also explains why the error happened in the first place.