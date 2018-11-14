Brexit Deal 'Losing Theresa May Support Of Tory MPs And Voters'

Theresa May has been warned she is losing the support of Tory MPs and “millions of voters”, amid suggestions some Cabinet ministers may still resign over the proposed Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister faces opposition from all sides to her plan – not least from hardline eurosceptics in her own party.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, leading Brexiteer backbencher Peter Bone savaged the deal.

“If the media reports about the EU agreement are in any way accurate, you will not be delivering the Brexit people voted for and today you will lose the support of many Conservative MPs and millions of voters across the country,” he said.

The Wellingborough MP had only recently hailed the PM as the “Brexit Queen”, deserving of a statue in her honour.